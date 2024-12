Fire crews responding to massive fire near I-83 in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Fire crews are on the scene of a massive fire in Baltimore's Woodberry neighborhood near I-83.

A video obtained by WJZ shows a possible brush fire off Cold Spring Lane near apartments and businesses.

MTA suspended light rail service between Falls Road and North Avenue out of precaution. Shuttle bus service is available between these stations.