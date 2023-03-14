Willie Nelson's Outlaw Festival stopping at Merriweather Post Pavilion on tour

BALTIMORE -- Country legend Willie Nelson is bringing his Outlaw Music Festival tour to Maryland this summer.

The festival will stop at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia on July 28.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. at OutlawMusicFestival.com. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

Willie Nelson & Family will be performing along with:

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss,

The Avett Brothers,

John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats,

Whiskey Myers, Gov't Mule,

Marcus King,

Margo Price,

Trampled By Turtles,

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway,

Kathleen Edwards,

Flatland Cavalry,

Kurt Vile And The Violators,

Brittney Spencer,

Particle Kid



The inaugural Outlaw Music Festival began in 2016 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The sold-out show was so well received that Blackbird and Nelson developed it into an annual touring franchise, Live Nation said.

Nelson turns 90 years old in April.

"I can't wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour," he said in a statement. "It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday."