Williamson scores 32 as Towson defeats Drexel 82-76 in CAA Tournament

By The Associated Press

Dylan Williamson's 32 points led top-seeded Towson over eighth-seeded Drexel 82-76 on Sunday in the quarterfinals of the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament.

Williamson went 12 of 19 from the field (7 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Tigers (22-10, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Tyler Tejada finished 9 of 19 from the field to add 21 points. Nendah Tarke shot 3 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 5 from the line to finish with nine points.

The Dragons (18-15) were led by Shane Blakeney, who recorded 24 points. Yame Butler added 14 points for Drexel. Kobe Magee finished with 13 points.

Towson went into halftime ahead of Drexel 38-29. Tejada scored 12 points in the half. Williamson's 24-point second half helped Towson finish off the six-point victory.

Towson will play Delaware (15-19) at 6 pm on Monday in the semifinals.

