Will Smith, kids support Jada Pinkett Smith in suprise Baltimore appearance

Jada Pinkett Smith touts new book in visit to her alma mater, the Baltimore School for the Arts

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore native Jada Pinkett Smith's book talk Wednesday at the Enoch Pratt Free Library had even more star power than expected when her extremely famous family showed up, our media partner The Baltimore Banner reports.

Her actor husband Will Smith, their kids Jaden and Willow, and Will Smith's son from a previous marriage, Trey, were all in attendance, much to the audience's glee.

Attendees exploded into cheers when Pinkett Smith's A-list family appeared on stage, Lillian Reed reports. The whole family was in town for the 70th birthday of her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris

Jada Pinkett Smith was joined by her husband Will Smith and children at the Enoch Pratt Free Library on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. The Baltimore Banner

"I guess the talk's over," Pinkett Smith reportedly said, but her Oscar-winning husband filled the 13 minutes left with praise for his wife, the Emmy-winning host of "Red Table Talk."

"I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me," Smith reportedly said.

Smith credited Pinkett Smith for his career success, saying his dreams "were largely built on the foundation of Jada's sacrifices."

"I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life," Smith said. "There is not one thing left that I desire in this world — all of the awards, all of the money, the family — everything I've ever dreamed."

Pinkett Smith has been doing press for her forthcoming memoir "Worth." She revealed last week that she and Smith have been separated since 2016 and they are "figuring it out."

"We've been doing some really heavy-duty work together," she told People Magazine. "We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."

At the library, Smith reportedly called their union a "sloppy public experiment in unconditional love."

Pinkett Smith spoke earlier that day at her alma mater, the Baltimore School for the Arts, where she graduated in 1989. Her daughter Willow joined her.

The BSA is where she met her classmate Tupac Shakur, who she writes about in her forthcoming memoir.

She spoke fondly of their deep friendship with RollingOut last week, saying "If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think that Pac and I have traveled a few together."

Pinkett Smith's memoir hit shelves October 17.