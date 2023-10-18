Baltimore native Jada Pinkett Smith to speak with students at alma mater, the Baltimore School for the Arts

Jada Pinkett Smith talks with students at Baltimore School for the Arts

BALTIMORE - Baltimore native and actress Jada Pinkett Smith returned to her roots by making a visit to her high school alma mater.

Pinkett Smith on Wednesday is returning to the Baltimore School for the Arts where she will speak with juniors, seniors and school faculty and staff.

The Baltimore School for the Arts is hosting what it calls an "intimate discussion with Pinkett Smith."

She will talk about her new memoir "Worthy," which includes stories of growing up in Baltimore and her move to Hollywood.

Pinkett Smith met and became close friends with classmate and rapper Tupac Shakur. She graduated from the Baltimore School for the Arts in 1989.

The actress will also meet with senior theater students after the discussion.