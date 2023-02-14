Watch CBS News
Local News

Wicomico High School student charged after police find threatening note in bathroom

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — A Wicomico  High School student was charged after police found a threatening note inside a school bathroom.

Deputies and Wicomico County Public Schools personnel have said that the school is safe, and no harm to the students or staff is imminent. 

The student was charged with making threats of mass violence, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, among other charges. 

Due to the student's age, a Juvenile Referral was completed, and the was released to the custody of their guardian. 

WJZ will provide more updates to this story as they become available. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 2:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.