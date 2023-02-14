Wicomico High School student charged after police find threatening note in bathroom

BALTIMORE — A Wicomico High School student was charged after police found a threatening note inside a school bathroom.

Deputies and Wicomico County Public Schools personnel have said that the school is safe, and no harm to the students or staff is imminent.

The student was charged with making threats of mass violence, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, among other charges.

Due to the student's age, a Juvenile Referral was completed, and the was released to the custody of their guardian.

