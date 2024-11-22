How a Baltimore native rose to fame and became the producer of Wicked

BALTIMORE -- As the highly anticipated film 'Wicked' premieres, WJZ is taking a trip down the 'yellow brick road' as there's a connection to the musical in Baltimore that you may not know.

Find a playwright or a star. Hire a composer. Develop or edit a script. Create a song. Approve site or costume designs. These are just a few of the duties of Marc Platt, a 1975 graduate of Pikeville High School (PHS).

It was on 'One Short Day' during a 1973 school production of 'Hello Dolly', that his choir teacher Dr. Richard Disharoon saw Platt had a knack for bringing a story to life.

"The theater director said to me, 'Did you see that?' I said, 'Yeah, I did.' He said Marc took Dolly's hand and kissed it," retired Pikeville High School teacher Dr. Richard Disharoon told WJZ. "That small gesture alerted us right away that there was something special there."

"I was in the music department and theater where he really displayed his talent," said Disharoon. "He was in mixed chorus in 10th grade and then in choir for two years in grades 11 and 12."

Platt is known for producing many world-renowned movies and musicals such as Legally Blonde, La La Land, and the original 2003 Broadway musical "Wicked".

According to PHS, the show Wicked became a smash hit and took him more than three years to complete. But Platt has always devoted plenty of time to his career since he first began to work in the entertainment industry in 1982.

"How can someone read a book, read a story, read a script, and say this could really transfer to the silver screen," Disharoon asked.

Pikesville Roots

According to him, Platt's decision to explore a career in the movie industry is deeply rooted in high school.

"He talked the honor society into doing a production, and they did Bye, Bye. Birdie," explained Disharoon. "We did Fiddler on the Roof, and Mark played the lead role of Tibia."

As Platt's career developed, Disharoon continued to follow his career from the University of Pennsylvania to New York University Law School to Hollywood.

After earning his law degree, Mr. Platt began working in business as an executive assistant for a top agent at a talent agency.

Soon, he was working as President of Production for Orion Pictures, and later he served as President of Tristar Pictures and President of Production for Universal Pictures– later forming his own company, Marc Platt Productions.

"His studio is on the Universal lot," said Disharoon. "Just to think, first of all, it was being blown away by these films that just stopped the country and maybe the world."

Platt is considered one of PHS's distinguished alumni for his successful career and dedication to the arts.