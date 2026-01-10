Here's why your blood donation matters now more than ever

The Red Cross has reported that its blood supply is under pressure following the busy holiday season.

Health leaders explained that with winter weather and packed schedules, it has made it even tougher to ensure hospitals have the blood products needed for critical care.

Without immediate action, doctors may have to make difficult decisions about which patients receive blood transfusions and who will need to wait.

How Baltimore is working to help

Deborah Murphy visited the American Red Cross to donate blood on Saturday morning, hoping to help. She was one of a handful of people who rolled up their sleeves.

"I started donating back in 2005, and I fell off the grid a little bit. And then I thought about it, and I said, 'Wow, I was on, actually, I was on TikTok, and everybody was talking about donating blood. And I said, maybe I should just go on and start doing it again,'" Deborah Murphy told WJZ. "So I came here a couple of months ago, and now I'm back again."

"The need for blood is constant, so it's important to make sure that hospitals have the blood that they need to treat patients, whether patients have been in accidents or need blood because of surgery, or mothers who have given birth and had complications," Scott Marder with the American Red Cross explained. "So the blood supply has to be maintained."

Donors with types O, A negative, and B negative blood are especially needed.

"It's the blood on the shelves right now that is going to take care of patients in the hospital right now," said Marder.

"Do not hesitate at all. Think about someone in your family who may need that extra pint of blood, half a pint, whatever the case may be. Go on and do what you would do in your heart for your loved one, do the same for someone else," Murphy urged.

How to donate blood

The Red Cross is the primary provider to nearly 60 hospitals in the Baltimore and DMV regions. Upcoming blood donation opportunities can be found by entering your ZIP code here.

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card, or driver's license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.

High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger need to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Donors could win a trip to Super Bowl LX

For the seventh year, the Red Cross and the NFL are also teaming up for January's National Blood Donor Month.

As a thank you to donors, those who give now until January 25 will be automatically entered for a chance to win an exciting Super Bowl LX giveaway.

The winner will get to enjoy Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California, with a full official Super Bowl Experience, including round-trip airfare, three-night hotel accommodations, plus a $1,000 gift card for expenses.

For a chance to win, schedule an appointment to donate.