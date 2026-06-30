White Sox score 7 runs before making an out in the 3rd, pound the Orioles 9-3

Colson Montgomery and Junior Perez homered during Chicago's seven-run third inning and the White Sox pounded the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 on Tuesday night.

Erick Fedde (3-6) allowed three runs in five innings for Chicago, which extended its lead atop the AL Central to two games over Cleveland. Tyler Schweitzer worked the final four innings for his first career save.

Orioles starter Trey Gibson (1-3) yielded eight runs, seven hits and six walks in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out five.

Chicago went 13-12 in June, making this the first time the White Sox have managed back-to-back winning months since 2021. They had a winning record in every month that year.

The game was tied at 1 entering the third, and then the first seven Chicago batters came around to score. After a single by Andrew Benintendi, Montgomery connected for this 21st homer of the year, a 440-foot shot to right-center.

Two walks later, Tristan Peters blooped a single to load the bases. Jacob Gonzalez followed with a two-run single, and then Perez's 409-foot three-run homer made it 8-1.

Benintendi opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first, and Baltimore tied it in the bottom of that inning on Samuel Basallo's single.

Gonzalez doubled home a run in the fourth to make it 9-1. The Orioles scored twice in the fifth on an RBI double by Dylan Beavers and a run-scoring single by Pete Alonso.

Benintendi and Gonzalez finished with three hits apiece.

Up next

The White Sox go for a three-game sweep in Wednesday's matinee. Noah Schultz (2-4, 5.82) takes the hill for the South Siders, and the O's had not announced a starter.