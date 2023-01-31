Police shooting in White Marsh prompts heavy response, sources say

BALTIMORE -- A shooting by police occurred Tuesday morning in White Marsh, WJZ has learned from law enforcement sources.

Commuters should expect heavy delays due to the police response in the area, Baltimore County Police said. No further information was immediately available on the shooting.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of Ebenezer Road & Pulaski Highway near a Royal Farms gas station, police said shortly before 7 a.m. Multiple roads have been closed in the area.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear. A crash involving at least two vehicles is at the location of the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.