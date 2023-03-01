White Marsh car crash kills 32-year-old man

BALTIMORE -- A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving collided with another car around midnight on Friday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

The deadly crash occurred along White Marsh Boulevard, police said.

A 2013 Infiniti G37x was traveling eastbound on White Marsh Boulevard while a 2008 Hyundai Tucson was traveling westbound on Pulaski Highway approaching White Marsh Boulevard, according to authorities.

The driver of the Hyundai Tucson, 32-year-old Rahmel Summerlin, was attempting to turn left onto White Marsh Boulevard when his vehicle was struck by the Infiniti, police said.

Summerlin was pronounced dead at the site of the collision, according to authorities.

The passenger of the Hyundai Tucson was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.

The driver and passenger of the Infiniti G37x were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, too, according to authorities.

This crash remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team, police said.