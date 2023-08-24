Where's Marty? Learning about the Weekend Backpack program for students

Hi Everyone!

K2 was really proud of this selfie because he got the backpack centered between us.

Why is that a big deal? Because we wanted to and did return today, to do a "WM?" at "Weekend Backpacks." And we wanted everything just right for them.

Look, doing news is tough, more so than we let onto. We see it all.

We, and especially photographers like K2, see the worst of the world unedited. (For 15-20 years K2 shot the nighttime news..try to look at those scenes and go home and go to bed easily).

For 39 years, I started my day in a news studio listening to the worst the world has to offer. But that is the nature of our jobs. WE ACCEPT THAT.

However, when a story feels so good, like "Weekend Backpacks," we want to protect it. We want to help it.

We want to do the best for such folks.

So after the selfie, K2 says, "Check that out..centered the backpack!" Thank goodness for long arms!

Started by a grandmother named Sandie Nagel, (who saw the need to give hungry kids food for the weekend when they are away from school breakfasts and lunches), with just 18 new backpacks, this volunteer group now distributes thousands of new backpacks, now filled with food, personal grooming items and school supplies yearly. (Hundreds weekly.)

From a space in Pikesville dozens and dozens of volunteers take donated items, and prepare the backpacks. Then out the door, they go. And now by working with other organizations the reach of "Weekend Backpacks" has grown and gotten very efficient.

K2 and I have a lot of leeway in what we bring to you. (Matt Wilson, and Bria Jenkins who help us on the assignment desk are part of this fun too.) A

nd when we say to the boss we want to do a return visit, and an outfit as big as WJZ says 1000 percent do it, you do not have to tell us twice.

School is starting soon and the need is there. Do us a favor and surf the "Weekend Backpack" website for more info. (And maybe if you are in a surrounding county you might get an idea, from the site, like Sandie's, or be motivated to find a group like hers in your neighborhood.) Two news vets, me and K2, thank you....lots! https://www.weekendbackpacks.org/

Marty B!