Where's Marty? Seeing the wonderful creations at Art with a Heart in Baltimore

Hi Everyone!

Recently, while covering another story for "Where's Marty?" we were made aware of a group called "Art With A Heart.'

After digging deeper into the story, paying them a visit was a no-brainer.

Art with a Heart's mission statement is to "enhance the lives of people in need through visual art."

Founded 22 years ago in a shed behind the home of founder Randi Pupkin, "Art With A Heart" has grown into an 8,000 square foot facility in Baltimore City.

It had more than 3,000 volunteers just last year, and last year AWAH created more than 180,000 art experience for children, seniors, homeless,. For everyone, to be quite honest.

The scope of AWAH is so large it is impossible to tell the total story in a blog.

A surf to their website, https://www.artwithaheart.net/ will show, and tell you, the entire story.

Amazing works of public art created by all those touched by "Art With A Heart" is all over the city.

To date, more than 300 public art pieces have been installed throughout Baltimore.

In addition they have classes, and seminars. They work with dozens of schools in-session, and after-school to spread the joy, and beauty of art.

Contact info@artwithaheart.net to discuss commissioning or assisting with a community art project.

A smile is, itself, a work of art.

And "Art With A Heart" is the vehicle for an extraordinary amount of Baltimoreans.

And you can volunteer too.

The info is on the website.

K2, and I told um we'd be back, and that is a fact.

Just extraordinary, and in your own backyard.

Marty B!