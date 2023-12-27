Where's Marty? Gearing up for NYE with Wells Discount Liquors

Hi Everyone!

We are now moving toward the end of 2023 and the start of 2024. We are now moving toward New Years Eve, and New Year's Day.

And the snowy winter like Christmas product commercials are now morphing into sounds of Auld Lang Syne and pictures of Champagne.

So to get a little education on what can be a confusing, and in some cases a wallet busting subject we went to Wells Discount Liquors on York Road.

For well over 80 years Wells has been in business. A legacy Baltimore small business if there ever has been one. Great hosts - and we did learn a thing or two. For instance, look at these two pictures. They are basically a look at the exact same thing. Look and I will explain.

You have heard the old saying, "If it looks like a duck, and quacks like a duck it must be a duck." Well if it fizzes like Champagne and tastes like Champagne it must be Champagne, right? Well, yes and no.

To be called Champagne it must be produced in an area of France called, you guessed it, Champagne. If that same grape is grown in Spain, Italy, or California it is a Sparklng Wine. And in many cases it has its own name, like Cava, Prosecco, even Brut. And the taste is essentially the same. Essentially.

The big difference will be price. And it can BE a big difference. Make now mistake there are some pricy Sparkling Wines, and the difference in name should not overly fog up the picture, Again taste will slightly vary but to an average palate that should not be a deal of bluster. So "essentially" what you will pop on New Year's Eve will come down to how nice you want to treat yourself, or how nice you want a host gift to be.

Don't get me wrong I have had some French Champagne that was simply off the charts. But I have also had some, not made in France, that was most appreciated by all. Your choice. But I am glad we got the bigger picture on "bubbly" this A.M.

Thank you, Wells Discout Liquors. For more info, you can visit the Wells website.

Marty B.