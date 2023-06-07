Where's Marty? At Jeppi Nut & Candy Co. learning about their popular product

Where's Marty? At Jeppi Nut & Candy Co. learning about their popular product

Where's Marty? At Jeppi Nut & Candy Co. learning about their popular product

Hi Everyone!

Jeppi Nuts. Two words say it all.

For 139 years, starting downtown on North High Street, and continuing today in Timonium, Jeppi Nuts has given you the peanuts for a ball game.

The nuts on holiday trays.

And the quality that keeps a local business in business long enough to have a legacy.

(The official name is Jeppi Nute and Candy Company, but today was all about the peanut. A future "Where's Marty?", around the holidays, will be about the candy side of Jeppi.)

Nut, nuts, and more nuts to the tune of 600-700 THOUSAND nuts a year are roasted and distributed by Jeppi.

Just think about that volume. It takes about 45 minutes to roast just one of those big bags which then gets repacked in different-sized containers. Folks we are talking about nonstop production.

And the smell in the store and manufacturing facility is just....wow!

Jeppi employs 17 and this is what a family-run business is all about. We want to thank the boss Jeppi President Ted Pavlos for hosting us this morning!

The next time you go to an O's game, grab a bag of Jeppi's finest outside the ballpark, take them in, (yes you can), and enjoy!

Marty B!