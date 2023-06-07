Watch CBS News
Where's Marty? At Jeppi Nut & Candy Co. learning about their popular product

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? At Jeppi Nut & Candy Co. learning about their popular product 01:38

Hi Everyone! 

Jeppi Nuts. Two words say it all. 

For 139 years, starting downtown on North High Street, and continuing today in Timonium, Jeppi Nuts has given you the peanuts for a ball game. 

Where's Marty? At Jeppi Nuts & Candy Co. learning how to make a local favorite 02:44

The nuts on holiday trays. 

And the quality that keeps a local business in business long enough to have a legacy.

jeppi-sign.png

(The official name is Jeppi Nute and Candy Company, but today was all about the peanut. A future "Where's Marty?", around the holidays, will be about the candy side of Jeppi.)

pallette-of-nuts.jpg

Nut, nuts, and more nuts to the tune of 600-700 THOUSAND nuts a year are roasted and distributed by Jeppi. 

Just think about that volume. It takes about 45 minutes to roast just one of those big bags which then gets repacked in different-sized containers. Folks we are talking about nonstop production. 

menu-board.jpg

And the smell in the store and manufacturing facility is just....wow! 

Where's Marty? Learning about operations at Jeppi Nuts & Candy Co. 02:42

Jeppi employs 17 and this is what a family-run business is all about. We want to thank the boss  Jeppi President Ted Pavlos for hosting us this morning! 

ted.jpg

The next time you go to an O's game, grab a bag of Jeppi's finest outside the ballpark, take them in, (yes you can), and enjoy!

Marty B!

First published on June 7, 2023 / 5:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

