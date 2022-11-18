Watch CBS News
Where's Marty? Getting a turkey carving demo at the Four Seasons Baltimore

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Hi Everyone!

Today's "WM?" has a very simple "angle" as we call it in the news biz. 

And simply put, Thanksgiving is in a week. 

Next to political conversations at the table, carving the turkey is the part of the day most fraught with peril. Carving at the table is a recipe for disaster. 

And even if you like to show the turkey to the assemble hungry, then retreat to the kitchen to do "the deed" how many of us can expertly disassemble the bird and carve individual portions…….efficiently?  

So off we went to the kitchen of the Four Seasons Hotel, www.fourseasons.com/baltimore, to get the inside from the Executive Chef Lyndon Honda and Sous Chef Kemar Wedderburn, on how the pro's do it.

First off good cutlery helps.

But if push comes to shove both men said just to pull it apart. Really. (And near the end of our third segment Kemar demonstrated by pulling off a wing.) 

Either cutting, or pulling, let the bone of the piece act as a road map. Cut along it or pull along it.  

What you want to do is to remove the legs/thighs, the wings, and the two halves of the breast. At that point you are ready to carve out the individual portions easily while the carcass just watches.

Take a look, counting the thigh removed from the leg you should have 8 pieces that is it. With plenty to be able to carve or pull from. (This "plated" shot is of half of the turkey.)

Follow the advice of Executive Chef Honda, "Don't stress, and have FUN!" it's not world peace were doing here, just dinner.

Marty B!

Marty Bass
Baltimoreans rise and shine with the dynamic morning duo of Marty Bass and Linh Bui. Some viewers may even skip their morning cups of java as long as they get their fix of Marty in the morning. Known for his unique take on everyday events, Marty also preps area residents to handle the day's weather with his series of early morning and noon weather reports.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 8:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

