If you want to see something cool follow this link and visit the website of the oldest operating iron works in the United States. Then, maybe, visit the foundry museum of G. Krug and Son on Saratoga Street. It is very possible that every building in the city of Baltimore from the late 1800s to the World War 2 era has ;something, even but if a nail, in its construction from G. Krug and Son.

When you walk into one of Baltimore City's oldest buildings, and see the original brick floor, you know the story is the real deal. G. Krug and Son produce ironwork. They are blacksmiths. Many think that a Blacksmith shoes horses. No, that is actually a Farrier. The Blacksmith MAKES the horseshoe.

These days Peter Krug runs the family business which to this day custom makes iron works for homes and businesses alike. Here and around the country. Quite a history indeed.

Back "in the day" coal would have fired the forge that heated iron enough to be shaped and formed. These days it is gas. But the art form of hand making iron pieces remains the same.

All that you see above is handmade, not formed from molds. Pretty impressive. Today was a good presentation of something that you most likely did not know existed right here in the Baltimore area.

Check out that website, learn something about Blacksmithing and iron works, and enjoy!

