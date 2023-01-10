Where's Marty? Getting a look at MD Horse Breeders Association new library

Where's Marty? Getting a look at MD Horse Breeders Association new library

Where's Marty? Getting a look at MD Horse Breeders Association new library

Hi Everyone!

The Maryland Horse Industry has a LARGE economic impact on this state.

The racing sector alone supports 5,214 jobs and has a total economic impact of $572 million. $572 MILLION.

The Competition Sector, Steeplechase, show horse, etc,, adds $162 million in value to the state economy.

The Recreation Sector adds $234 million in value to the state economy. This is a huge deal.

Did you know there are more horses in Maryland per square mile than in any other state?

Again, the Maryland horse industry is a BIG DEAL. And now it has a home.

What was an old church, among other things, that dates back to the 1860s, NOW is the Maryland Horse Library & Education Center.

NOW under one roof, the Maryland Horse Breeders Association, The Maryland Horse Foundation, the Maryland Million Ltd, and the Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred Magazine are all together.

AND the library itself has more than 5,000 books and reference materials for the public to use.

It was our pleasure to host this unique facility of "Where's Marty?' today. (Much less be hosted by the MHLEC itself! But there is a bonus part of today's broadcast. And that is a "local landmark" has been created. And you know how we love getting into communities and seeing "things" that have become landmarks in those neighborhoods. (Like the Pizza Man in front of Pizza Johns on Back River Neck Road.)

Look at this;

On the most visible outside wall from the street, (Reisterstown Road), are these famous Maryland racing silks.

Each one is unique to a racing stable.

As a fundraiser the Library and Education Center solicited donations to have these "racing uniforms if you will" displayed. And three more are to be added. They are not painted on but rather applied to the wall in a rather sophisticated process that also protects against sunlight.

All this was done by DIck Hafeman who owns a company called "Art at Work." Dick also paints the winning colors on the cupola at Pimlico after the Preakness Stakes.

His company also does the huge grass painting of that year's Triple Crown theme. (Sounds like a "Where's Marty?" Preakness week visit to me!!!). People, by the way, are already stopping by for selfies.

Tomorrow we meet a lady who may have influenced the shape of crab cakes. Yes, you read that correct. "May" is the big word when it comes to this story. And tomorrow we will ask the "grand dame" of Faidley's Seafood if it is true.

See ya then.

Marty B!