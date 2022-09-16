Where's Marty? At Poor Boys Sports checking out all the new Ravens merch

BALTIMORE -- Hi Everyone!

TGIF! It is the TRUTH!

Today for our live shot at the legendary "Poor Boys" in Dundalk, K2 brought what we call, "The Beast!" I mean, after all, it is our first home game Purple Friday, so why not go all out?

And you should see this thing at night. Purple lights all under, and on top. And more to be honest. It has three TV cameras mounted in it. But when we pulled into the "Poor Boys" lot we saw this.

Owner Mike Tyson had this old "Woodie" style truck tricked out and sitting there. Remember, "Poor Boys" was one of the first places to go ALL IN on selling Ravens merchandise. Matter of fac,t I think Mike Tyson was one of the first people to get in and sell camo pants, after Ray Lewis declared it was, "Time to hunt!!"

Needless to say, Mike is loaded with all the new Ravens gear and accessories for this season. Their Facebook page is "Poor Boys Sports", their Instagram is @PoorBoysSports, and their website is www.poorboys.net for a look at the merch.

K2 and I were looking at the "Poor Boys" Ravens ride and we both had THE idea at the same time. What if we got people who have REALLY TRICKED OUT vehicles with the Ravens theme, REALLY TRICKED OUT to come and do some "Where's Marty?" segments with us?

If you have ever been in the tailgate lots, especially G and H, you have seen some sights that shame the Auto Show. Buses, Ambulances, Hummers, the list goes on and on. Why not bring that to TV?

We are going to go all out EVERY "Purple Friday" with a Ravens theme, so a couple of times this season let's see the wheels. With your help, it will be EPIC.

If you are interested email me a picture of the ride and your contact info to mbass@wjz.com. Let's see where it goes. The sky is the limit. Have at it Raven Nation!

Have a good weekend, be safe, and finds ya some fun! AND GO RAVENS!

Marty B!