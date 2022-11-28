Where to celebrate the holidays in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - If you're looking for fun ways to celebrate the holidays with your friends and loved ones, you won't be disappointed. Here's a list of venues for those looking to spice up the season with some holiday fun.

Christmas Village | Nov. 19 - Dec. 24

Experience an authentic German Christmas market this season at Baltimore's Inner Harbor. Visitor can expect food, drinks, and live musical performances from local bands and choirs. The market is open Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Baltimore by Baltimore Holiday Makers Market | Dec. 3

If you like shopping local, you might want to check out the Baltimore by Baltimore Holiday makers market! Located at the H&M store inside the Light Street Pavilion, you'll find upwards of 20 vendors selling items crafted by Baltimore artists and entrepreneurs. There will also be food, music, and a fashion show taking place at 4PM that day. The market will be open from 3 to 8 p.m.

A Christmas Carol | Dec. 2-23

The Chesapeake Shakespeare Company is putting a Baltimore twist on the classic Charles Dickens ghost story. Suitable for all ages, the performances will be at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company Theater.

Four Seasons Winter Village | Nov. 26 - Dec. 31

Every year, the Four Season's Baltimore Hotel converts the fifth floor of the Harbor Terrance into a winter wonderland. Visitors can enjoy an 1800 square foot synthetic ice-skating rink, food, drink, fire pits, and semi-private cabanas available by reservation. This limited time pop-up experience opened Nov. 26, and ends in January.

Symphony of Lights | Nov 24. - Jan. 1

If you're willing to take a brief drive, you can head out to Columbia, MD for the annual Symphony of Lights drive-through light show. Set in historic Merriweather Post Pavilion, the mile-long, 300,000 bulb display of stationary lights will make a memorable for the whole family.

Highlandtown Holiday Night Market | Dec. 2

Shop with over 20 local vendors in Baltimore's Highlandtown community. Filled with local creators selling crafts and goods of all kinds, the event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. inside the Creative Alliance's new Creativity Center.

