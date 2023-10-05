Here's when the Orioles play the Rangers in the ALDS

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles will start their postseason push Saturday afternoon.

Major League Baseball announced the O's Game 1 of the best-of-five American League Division Series will start at 1 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are scheduled to host games one, two, and if necessary, five.

The rest of the games are as follows: Game 2 will be 4 p.m Sunday in Baltimore, and then the team travels to Texas for an 8 p.m. Game 3 on Tuesday.

The Rangers recently swept the Tampa Bay Rays in the best-of-three wild card round.

The Orioles (101-61) won the American League East for the first time since 2014, and won 100+ games in a season for the first time since 1980.

They are the top seed in the American League and will have homefield advantage up until at least the World Series if they keep on winning.

The Orioles were last in the playoffs in 2016, and made it to the American League Championship Series in 2014.

With young stars Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, the Birds are hoping for win the franchise's first World Series since 1983.

Cedric Mullins, Anthony Santander, Austin Hays, Adam Frazier and Ryan Mountcastle provide veteran leadership.

According to the Orioles website, the O's should have starters Kyle Bradish, Grayson Rodriguez, Kyle Gibson, Dean Kremer and John Means available.

However, the order of the rotation has not yet been announced.