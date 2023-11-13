Watch CBS News
Wheel of Fortune LIVE coming to Baltimore in March 2024

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Here's your Monday afternoon news roundup | November 13, 2023
Here's your Monday afternoon news roundup | November 13, 2023 02:41

BALTIMORE -- Wheel of fortune LIVE is coming to Baltimore in March 2024. 

The game show will hit the stage at The Lyric on Saturday, March 3

Guests will be randomly selected to go on stage, call consonants, and solve puzzles for a chance to win fantastic prizes.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m at www.LyricBaltimore.com

Presale begins Thursday, November 16 at 10 a.m. with the code SPIN24.  

The Lyric is a non-profit performing arts center and live entertainment venue in Baltimore.  

First published on November 13, 2023 / 2:25 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

