What's the cost of a summer barbecue? Experts say prices have reached a record high.

BALTIMORE - Summer barbecues are not immune to inflation and rising prices.

According to the American Farm Bureau, a group of 10 is expected to dish out more than $70 this summer for a cookout, which is a new record high.

That's an increase of 5% from 2023 and 30% from 2019.

Firing up the girl on the Fourth of July came with a hefty price tag.

The prices for meat, hamburger buns, potato chips, and even ice cream have skyrocketed, which forced many to celebrate on a budget.

"I think things are a little more expensive than they've been in the past," said Chiemeka Uma.

If you plan on cooking out more this summer, be prepared to dish out more money.

Driving the increase are several barbecue staples, including hamburger buns, pork chops, lemonade, ice cream and ground beef, which saw an 11% spike in price compared to last year.

Shoppers tell WJZ they are feeling the financial pinch.

"It's just getting out of hand," said Nancy, a shopper.

There's some good news, however, if you want some cookout alternatives.

The American Farm Bureau says the price of two pounds of chicken breast has gone down about 4% compared to this time last year, while the price of other staples, such as cheese and strawberries have barely budged.

Another pinch on the wallet is gas prices this summer travel season.

Maryland drivers are playing above the national average at $3,57 per gallon, according to AAA.