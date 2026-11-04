What's next after voters approve ballot measures for Maryland restricting, Baltimore's Baby Fund?

Maryland voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure that could lead to redrawing congressional districts and further gerrymandering the state.

And in Baltimore, some property tax dollars are headed to a new baby fund, but questions remain about how it will be implemented.

Changing who represents you

Democrats spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on ads to push Question 3, including one from former president Barack Obama, and they won with the support of 6 in 10 Maryland voters.

While Question 3 does not automatically re-draw maps, it does change the state's constitution and removes barriers to further gerrymander the state.

The next step is in the Maryland General Assembly. Gov. Wes Moore told WJZ he wants lawmakers to start working on the new maps soon but gave no definitive timeline.

"The message to the entire general assembly is I'm willing and ready to work together and engage because we are very clear that Donald Trump is not stopping," the governor said in Baltimore Wednesday.

Moore said because Trump pushed Republicans to draw maps to the GOP's advantage in other states, Maryland must do the same to compete.

"Any proposed map needs to be a map that is going to be a fair and representative map, and it's clear that that I do not like partisan gerrymandering. I think there needs to be national redistricting reform inside of this country," Moore said.

Any new map would likely break up the 1st Congressional District Republican stronghold on the Eastern Shore, endangering Maryland's lone Republican in Congress Andy Harris, who has been critical.

It is not yet clear whether it could happen in time for the 2028 election cycle.

Congressman Harris noted overwhelming opposition to Question 3 on the Eastern Shore.

"They know it's not the right thing to do. I hope the rest of Maryland understands that," Harris said on election night.

A map proposed in the last session also split Baltimore into three districts.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, who supported Question 3, said he will be watching to make sure the voices of Baltimore City residents are not diluted.

"We have to make sure that Black voters who turned out in Baltimore City and Baltimore County and other places across the state are not disenfranchised through redistricting," the mayor said at a City Hall news conference Wednesday.

Gov. Moore said Maryland "cannot just sit on our hands" with the prospect of Republicans further concentrating power in states they control, even though most of those efforts proved unsuccessful as Democrats dominated the midterm election.

"If you look at how the maps have been laid out and structured, right now the truth is there is massive partisan gerrymandering that is taking place—not just in Maryland but around the country," Moore said. "93 percent of congressional seats are not competitive. If you're a Democrat, the biggest worry you have is getting primaried."

Baby bonus and other city ballot measures

Mayor Scott also weighed in on the city's baby fund he supported.

It passed with the approval of 7 in 10 voters.

The baby bonus would take a chunk of property tax money, estimated at $17 million a year, and give Scott and the city council authority on where to spend it to support newborns and young families.

"It was important for me to say that we're also going to add money for our young people and families. In the long run, that is an investment in them, so we're talking about generational wealth building for them," the mayor said Wednesday.

Critics said there are too many unanswered questions about the funding and how it will be implemented.

The mayor plans to model the baby bonus on a prior guaranteed income program and will now start working on forming an advisory board.

Arianna Williams, who was in that program, said it put her on track for success.

"I will be forever grateful because you've helped me. You've saved me in a way that nobody ever has," she said at a news conference before the election.

City voters also approved Question H, which creates a new department that handles all water and wastewater, and Question E, which eliminates the requirement that city contracts go to the lowest bidder.

The mayor said that would give the city more flexibility to pick the contract leaders believe is the best fit.

He cited an example where a contract that uses a company based in Baltimore that is slightly more expensive would likely win over a lower-cost contract by an out-of-state company that uses workers who do not live in Baltimore.

"This is about making sure we're getting the best-value contracts for the residents of Baltimore," the mayor said.