Baltimore gets an opera revival with "West Side Story" sparking hope for the city's art scene

Opera is returning to Baltimore in the form of a hit Broadway musical.

The Washington National Opera (WNO) is putting on four performances of West Side Story at the Lyric from May 8 to May 10.

Tickets are still on sale for all of the performances.

The return is the result of the WNO separating from the Kennedy Center after more than 50 years.

WJZ got a chance to catch one of the production's last dress rehearsals, also sitting down with the show's leads and conductor.

The conductor in particular said this is a big moment for the arts in Baltimore, and could mean a new -- more artistic chapter -- for the city and region.

Final adjustments

As soon as the lights dim at the Lyric, audiences will be taken to Manhattan's Upper West Side in New York City. The clock is also turned back to 1957.

The WNO is making the last tweaks before opening West Side Story to the public.

For the show's leads -- Ryan McCartan, who plays Tony, and Shereen Pimentel, who plays Maria -- the show's themes are timeless.

"This show first premiered in 1957, and to be 2026 [and still see] how relevant it is [speaks for itself], especially the fact the show ends in gun violence," Pimentel said. "It's important to continue to show that if we don't find common ground between people, then we do end up in tragedy and heartbreak at the end of the day."

This production of West Side Story, though, will be differently than most iterations people have seen, as it's accompanied with an elevated soundtrack from the WNO's orchestra.

"We have the unparalleled privilege of doing it with a 50-piece orchestra. I mean, [Leonard] Bernstein on a 50-piece orchestra sounds like nothing you'll hear anywhere else," said McCartan.

A mini tour by circumstance

While the cast has been preparing for this show, it's also been preparing for two different venues.

After performing at the Lyric this weekend, the show is moving to the Strathmore in Bethesda for performances on May 14 and May 15. The shows in Bethesda will be staged differently due to the orchestra having to be onstage.

When asked about the adaptability that takes, McCartan said theater is a team sport.

"It takes a collaborative group of people who are deeply unselfish with their attitude. No one's here with a big ego," he said.

The WNO spring 2026 season had to find new venues after the company parted ways with the Kennedy Center in January, one of the number of high-profile exits from the institution in President Trump's second term.

Leadership at both the WNO and the Lyric have said they're interested in collaborating on more shows in future seasons.

Marin Alsop -- a past, longtime music director for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra -- is the conductor for West Side Story at the Lyric.

For her, she thinks this could mark a turn for Baltimore's art scene -- especially if more shows of any art form come to the city.

"Great cities are not just about sports teams. They're also about their cultural offerings," Alsop said. "[Great cities] have a great symphony, they have great theater, and they really need great opera as well. I hope this will become a habit."

Conducting this show is a real treat for Alsop. Not only did she study under Bernstein, the person behind West Side Story's music, but she also remembers when opera left Baltimore.

"I hope that the community realizes what an incredible opportunity this is," she said.

Alsop adds there's no greater unifier than music. That's something Pimentel agrees with.

This is actually the second time Pimentel is playing Maria, after playing the role in the 2020 Broadway revival of West Side Story.

She knows the impact her art can make on someone.

"It exists for people to think and for people to maybe come to new conclusions about the way they interact with people in life," Pimentel said.

Amy Sherald's American Sublime exhibit is another show that came to Baltimore after having been originally scheduled to open in Washington.

The exhibit broke attendance records at the Baltimore Museum of Art during its run.