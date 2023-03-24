Police ID man killed in West Baltimore mass shooting, Mayor Scott says "enough is enough"

BALTIMORE -- Police have identified the man killed in a mass shooting Thursday as 33-year-old Ernest Hall.

Hall was shot along with five others, including two teenagers, on the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue shortly after midnight Thursday, according to police. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 15-year-old boy, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were also shot. The 24-year-old victim was hospitalized in critical condition, while the others were listed as stable.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said a vehicle stopped at the location and multiple shooters exited the vehicle before firing gunshots indiscriminately into a crowd of people.

Afterward, the shooters allegedly got back into their vehicle and fled the scene. Police said on Thursday that they do not have a description of the vehicle.

"Baltimore, we must be better," Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement Thursday. "Enough is enough. This mass shooting was a cowardly act carried out by someone who must be taken off the street. These weapons and those who used them have no place on our streets as they are causing irreparable harm to our communities.

The mayor also sent his condolences to Hall's family and those injured. He said progress is being made with "homicides and shootings being down, but we still have so much work to do."

According to year-to-date shooting and homicide statistics from Baltimore Police, the city has seen 120 shootings vs. 155 this time last year, and 58 homicides vs. 76 this time last year.

"The time is now to take back our communities and shift the culture towards finding peaceful resolutions to solve our problems," the mayor said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.