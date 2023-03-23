Man killed, five injured, including teen, in West Baltimore mass shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died and five people, including a teenager, were injured in a mass shooting in West Baltimore on Thursday, police said.

Officers were sent to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue to investigate at least one ShotSpotter alert a few minutes after midnight.

Once there, they found a 15-year-old boy, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and another man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said a vehicle stopped at the location and multiple shooters exited the vehicle before firing gunshots indiscriminately into a crowd of people.

Afterward, the shooters allegedly got back into their vehicle and fled the scene.

Police said on Thursday that they do not have a description of the vehicle.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the 15-year-old boy, 18-year-old man, 21-year-old man and 22-year-old man are listed in stable condition.

The 24-year-old man is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The mass shooting prompted the Maryland chapter of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action to demand action on Thursday.

"We are tired of being heartbroken from the gun violence that continues to tear our communities apart—this does not need to be a hallmark of our city," Denise Reid said on behalf of the advocacy group.

Reid is a Baltimore police chaplain and a volunteer with Moms Demand Action. Her son, Tavon Terrell Waters Sr., was shot at a traffic light in 2006 and left paralyzed from the neck down. He died from his injuries three years later at the age of 25, according to the advocacy group.

"Our lawmakers need to pass comprehensive legislation that will address the root causes of gun violence—we need sustainable investment in community violence intervention programs and for our lawmakers to work with these programs so they can meet the needs of our communities," Reid said.

Earlier this year, on Jan. 15, two people were shot along the same stretch of Edmondson Avenue.

On that day, a 23-year-old man, later identified as Kwantez Henson, was shot in the head and neck while a 52-year-old man was shot in the left leg, according to authorities.

Henson died from his gunshot injuries at a local hospital in the hours following the shooting.

Anyone with information about the mass shooting on Thursday should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.