Wes Moore's inaugural ball attracts thousands of supporters

BALTIMORE -- Around 12,000 people attended The People's Ball at the Baltimore Convention Center on Wednesday to celebrate the inauguration of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

Moore and his wife, First Lady Dawn Moore, thanked the crowd alongside Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and her husband, David Miller.

During that time, Moore acknowledged how hard Marylanders had to work "in order to make a day like today happen."

Governor Wes Moore is speaking ahead of tonight’s Ball. He says emotions are high as he reflects on a historic day @wjz pic.twitter.com/7ZyWeKyqr0 — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) January 18, 2023

Later in the night, comedian Chris Tucker went on stage to congratulate Marylanders on electing Moore as their governor.

Gala attendees enjoyed several live music performances, dancing, and plenty of food.

People traveled from miles away to see Moore, Maryland's first Black governor, in person.

Others simply traveled from across the city.

"I wanted to be a part of history," Baltimore resident Tasha McClear said.

Xavier Skyes said he was excited to attend the historic event.

"The first African-American governor in our state, it's history," he said. "I took my grandmother and it's going to be a good time."

Moore starts his first full day in office tomorrow.

He said he intends to immediately get to work and address some of the state's concerns, like the violence in Baltimore.

Moore said he plans on meeting with local leaders to discuss ways to get the problem under control.