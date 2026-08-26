Wes Moore, Dan Cox to face off in October Maryland gubernatorial debate

Maryland gubernatorial candidates Dan Cox and incumbent Wes Moore have agreed to debate in October ahead of the election, both campaigns confirmed.

The debate is scheduled for Oct. 6 on Maryland Public Television. It is proposed as an in-studio, televised forum featuring questions from a panel of independent reporters and moderators.

Cox, a Republican, has also challenged Moore, a Democrat, to two additional debates, proposing Maryland colleges and universities as possible hosts, including Bowie State University, Morgan State University, Coppin State University and the University of Maryland.

"I am honored, on behalf of the people of Maryland, to accept the debate with Wes Moore," Cox said. "But Marylanders deserve more than one debate — and an opportunity to hear from both candidates before and while voting is underway."

"We're glad that Dan Cox has accepted our challenge to debate Governor Moore this fall on Maryland Public Television," Moore said.

In June, Cox won the Republican nomination in Maryland's gubernatorial primary election. His running mate is Rob Krop.

Moore is seeking reelection. He previously defeated Cox in the 2022 election to become Maryland's 63rd governor and the state's first Black governor.

Cox said he is looking forward to debating "our different visions for Maryland."

"Including my vision of lowering taxes and fees, making Maryland more affordable, reopening and bringing online new electric plants, expanding energy options, lowering crime and building the Key Bridge along with Maryland's bright future," Cox added.

Moore said he is looking forward to "highlighting how Maryland created nearly 60,000 businesses, drove down crime to record lows, and how we'll keep building on that progress even as Washington actively is making life more expensive and ripping health care away."