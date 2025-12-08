Wegmans mixed nuts recalled in 9 states over possible salmonella contamination

An Ohio-based company is recalling mixed nuts sold at Wegmans in 9 U.S. states because they may be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The affected products, 34-oz tubs of Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted and 11.5-oz bags of Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted, were sold in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C., between Nov. 3 and Dec. 1, according to the FDA's recall notice.

Both items were manufactured by Mellace Family Brands California, which is based in Warren, Ohio.

The FDA said the issue came to light after routine testing from the supplier detected that one lot of raw pistachios tested positive for Salmonella, a bacterial disease that can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In some cases, Salmonella can cause severe illnesses like arthritis, while in others it can be fatal.

No illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported, the FDA said. Consumers who purchased the mixed nuts from Wegmans can return them to the store's service desk for a full refund.

Product descriptions

Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted 34 oz (964 grams)

Packaged in a plastic tub

UPC 077890421314

Lot code: 58041

Best by: Jul 28, 2026

Wegmans Deluxe Mixed Nuts Unsalted 11.5 oz (326 grams)