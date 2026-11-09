Wegmans campaign helps provide meals for Maryland families in need

Every day, shoppers fill their carts with groceries. But for some Maryland families, putting food on the table isn't always easy. Now, a simple act of kindness at the checkout counter could help make a difference.

It's called Check Out Hunger. The campaign allows Wegmans customers to donate money at the register, with proceeds benefiting the Maryland Food Bank.

Jillian Bishop, a service team leader at Wegmans, says the company is committed to serving its community, especially as more families face food insecurity.

Two-thirds of the food distributed by the Maryland Food Bank is purchased rather than donated, making financial contributions especially important.

And the campaign gives everyone an opportunity to help, from customers to Wegmans employees.

Wegmans has partnered with the Maryland Food Bank for the past decade. Meg Kimmel, president and CEO of the Maryland Food Bank, says the campaign gives customers a simple way to get involved.

"Just last year the Wegmans Check Out Hunger campaign generated enough funding to provide 2 million meals for Marylanders. So, it's critically important," said Kimmel.

It's a reminder that helping a neighbor can start with a simple question at the checkout counter. What may seem like a small donation to one shopper can make a big difference for a Maryland family in need.