Weekend weather across Maryland starts nice but turns damp

Chilly weather Friday will give way to a beautiful weather day on Saturday. Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day - cold, damp weather may throw off your plans and some sleet and wet snow flakes cannot be ruled out.

Colder Friday across the Baltimore metro

Any snow and ice that melted Thursday afternoon is a problem Friday morning with the refreeze.

Friday is beginning with temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20. A breeze will make it feel like it's in the low to mid-teens. Dress in layers before heading out the door. There will be more sunshine around on Friday.

Temperatures will peak in the mid-30s to around 40° by mid-afternoon.

Friday will still be a bit breezy.

Dry Saturday gives way to a chance of rain and snow in Maryland

The first half of the weekend continues to look wonderful for Valentine's Day plans on Saturday!

Saturday's forecast includes plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures peaking in the lower 50s across the state. Dry weather will continue into Saturday night.

Computer models now strongly agree that a system will pass to our south on Sunday. That means that a light, steady rain will impact parts of our area beginning late Sunday morning and persisting into the evening. The chance of wet weather increases the farther south you go; greatest south of the Bay Bridge.

It's still possible that rain could mix with or change over to light snow in a few spots later Sunday afternoon and evening if rain can make it far enough north across our area; especially along and north of I-70, and mainly in the higher elevations. However, temperatures will generally be above freezing at the surface. Travel impacts look low Sunday night, into Monday morning. But, the First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep an eye on it and update the forecast if needed.

Bottom line - plan on a chilly, gloomy and probably damp Sunday afternoon and evening.

Much warmer weather arrives on Tuesday, when some neighborhoods away from the bay may approach 60°!