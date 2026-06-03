Weather turns hot across Maryland late week into weekend

Expect exceptional weather Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Heat builds Thursday and Friday ahead of a hot and more humid weekend with possible thunderstorms.

Wonderful Wednesday weather in the Baltimore metro

The weather forecast for Wednesday is simply outstanding. We'll see plenty of sunshine with low humidity and a light northerly wind at about 10 mph. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s.

Picture perfect weather continues Wednesday evening with great conditions to grill or go for a run. Temperatures will be mainly in the 70s. With a clear sky and dry air tonight, lows will fall into the middle to upper 50s with more good sleeping weather.

Summer weather and temperatures coming to Maryland

Temperatures start to trend warmer heading into the middle of the workweek, ahead of a hot weekend.

The heat will become more noticeable on Thursday. Look for high temperatures to soar well into the 80s to near 90°. Friday will be even hotter with plenty of sunshine and highs reaching the lower 90s. Thankfully humidity levels both days will stay on the lower end of the scale, so it will be more of a 'dry heat'.

Humidity will creep up this weekend. It may feel even hotter, thanks to the muggier feeling. The forecast remains dry through most of Saturday, so make those pool and beach plans. It's our pick of the weekend.

While mostly dry on Saturday, a chance of showers and storms gets a boost on Sunday.

Scattered showers and storms develop later in the weekend

It's not out of the question that a few showers and storms may arrive as early as Saturday night. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to update you on the timeline of those storms, so you can make your outdoor plans.

Following a mostly dry Saturday, bigger changes arrive for the second-half of the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will move in on Sunday; especially during the afternoon and evening. Brief heavy rain and lightning may send a few outdoor plans indoors. Temperatures will drop from the 90s into the 80s where rain pops-up.

Scattered showers linger into Monday as cooler weather blows back into Maryland.