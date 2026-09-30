Maryland customers face 2nd day of water restrictions after WSSC Water plant power outage

Nearly two million customers are facing a second day of water restrictions in Maryland following a power outage at the WSSC plant in Prince George's County.

WSSC Water shared its latest update on the situation at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, saying its essential water only request is still in effect for all 1.9 million customers across Prince George's and Montgomery counties until further notice.

The initial alert was issued at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Gov. Wes Moore posted about the power outage on social media Tuesday afternoon, saying the water is safe to consume but residents may experience disruptions.

"While water is safe to consume, @WSSCWaterNews is asking customers to only use water for essential use as crews continue to work on a resolution," Moore posted. "Our office is coordinating with state and local officials, as well as @WSSCWaterNews, and we will provide updates as soon as possible."

The Potomac water filtration plant is the larger of WSSC's two plants that treat and supply drinking water to approximately 70 to 75% of its customers.

Maryland water restrictions today

Under the essential water only request, customers are strongly encouraged to conserve water.

WSSC shared the following steps:

Use water only as necessary.

No outdoor water use, including lawn irrigation systems

Avoid or limit flushing toilets (do not flush after every use)

Avoid or limit using washing machines and dishwashers

"There is no boil water advisory and WSSC Water's drinking water remains safe to use," WSSC added.

The company also said it has suspended all planned maintenance and construction work to help minimize the impact on the system, but crews will continue to respond to water and sewer emergencies.

WSSC plant outage

In another update shared earlier Wednesday morning, WSSC said the repairs "made solid progress overnight" as the plant works to "increase production and refill the storage in the water distribution system."

"While water storage throughout WSSC Water's distribution system is returning to normal levels this morning and power delivery is adequate, the situation remains critical," the update read.

The subsequent update at 10:45 a.m. said the situation had "stabilized from a water production standpoint," but critical electrical work continued.

The plant remains under a temporary electrical configuration, "while crews work around the clock to fully restore internal power and normal plant operations," the update read.

WSSC said it will continue to keep customers updated on its website and social media pages.