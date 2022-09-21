Washington Monument in DC vandalized with red paint, Indiana man charged

BALTIMORE -- An Indiana man is accused of vandalizing the base of the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. with red paint overnight, United States Park Police said.

Shaun Ray Deaton, a 44-year-old from Bloomington, Ind., is charged with trespassing, tampering and vandalism.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: A U.S. Park Service employees remove graffiti on the Washington Monument on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Overnight, a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint onto the the base of the Monument. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Deaton is accused of splashing red paint and writing a profane message on the monument, police said.

The obelisk was completed in 1888, and is named for George Washington, the country's first president.

Police said National Park Service Conservators have begun the work to remove the paint.