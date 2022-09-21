Watch CBS News
U.S.

Washington Monument in DC vandalized with red paint, Indiana man charged

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Washington monument vandalized with red paint, man in custody
Washington monument vandalized with red paint, man in custody 00:27

BALTIMORE -- An Indiana man is accused of vandalizing the base of the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. with red paint overnight, United States Park Police said. 

Shaun Ray Deaton, a 44-year-old from Bloomington, Ind., is charged with trespassing, tampering and vandalism. 

Washington Monument Vandalized With Suspect In Custody
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: A U.S. Park Service employees remove graffiti on the Washington Monument on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Overnight, a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint onto the the base of the Monument. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images
Washington Monument Vandalized With Suspect In Custody
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: A U.S. Park Service employees remove graffiti on the Washington Monument on September 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. Overnight, a vandal wrote graffiti and threw red paint onto the the base of the Monument. A spokesman for the U.S. Park Police said one man was in custody in connection to the incident. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Deaton is accused of splashing red paint and writing a profane message on the monument, police said. 

The obelisk was completed in 1888, and is named for George Washington, the country's first president.

Police said National Park Service Conservators have begun the work to remove the paint. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 10:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.