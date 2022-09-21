Washington Monument in DC vandalized with red paint, Indiana man charged
BALTIMORE -- An Indiana man is accused of vandalizing the base of the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. with red paint overnight, United States Park Police said.
Shaun Ray Deaton, a 44-year-old from Bloomington, Ind., is charged with trespassing, tampering and vandalism.
Deaton is accused of splashing red paint and writing a profane message on the monument, police said.
The obelisk was completed in 1888, and is named for George Washington, the country's first president.
Police said National Park Service Conservators have begun the work to remove the paint.
