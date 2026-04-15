D.C. Police lieutenant arrested in Maryland, charged with sexual solicitation of a minor

A Washington, D.C., police lieutenant was arrested in Harford County, Maryland, and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor, according to court documents.

Records show that Lt. Matthew Mahl was arrested by county sheriff deputies on Tuesday. He also faces charges of soliciting child pornography. WJZ has reached out to Mahl's attorney for comment.

According to D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), Lt. Mahl was placed on administrative leave, and his police powers were revoked after Harford County Sheriff's officials contacted MPD's Internal Affairs Division about the arrest.

"The allegations in this case are extremely disturbing, and in direct contrast with the values of the Metropolitan Police Department," officials said in a statement.

MPD officials said they were not aware of or involved in the initial investigation. Following the criminal investigation, MPD's Internal Affairs Division will investigate to determine if Lt. Mahl violated any department policies.

Court records show that Lt. Mahl is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Mahl served as chairman of the D.C. Fraternal Order of Police for one term, between 2016 and 2018. In 2017, union members tried and failed to have him removed as chairman.