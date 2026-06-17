Warmer weather in Maryland Wednesday, storms and wind possible Thursday

Summer-like warmth returns to Maryland on Wednesday as high temperatures climb into the middle to upper 80s.

Thursday will feature hot and windy weather with a few showers and storms possible throughout the day.

Expect a partly to mostly sunny sky Wednesday with a warmer afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 80s. Humidity levels will begin to climb throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

While most neighborhoods will stay dry, an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in a handful of neighborhoods.

Wednesday night will be warm and muggy with temperatures only falling into the lower 70s.

Hot weather, windy with a few storms possible Thursday

Thursday will start with clouds and a few morning showers and isolated thunderstorms. The morning will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s.

The weather will turn windy after the morning round of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms passes through the area. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph throughout the day. The sun will appear at times, quickly warming our temperatures into the lower to middle 90s.

A second round of isolated to widely scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will develop Thursday afternoon. These storms will likely form in the early to mid afternoon hours, no having much of an impact on the evening commute. Storms are most likely to develop along and/or south of the I-70 corridor. Any storm that is able to form with have the capability of producing damaging wind gusts.

Windy weather will slowly subside Thursday evening.

AFRAM and Father's Day weekend weather looks pleasant

After some morning showers Friday, the weather will clear up for AFRAM in the afternoon and evening. Friday afternoon looks breezy and pleasant with highs in the middle 80s.

Saturday will be another breezy, but beautiful day with highs in the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Father's Day on Sunday looks rather nice, especially in the morning hours. We will need to closely watch a batch of showers and thunderstorms later Sunday. Right now, most of those showers and storms should hold off until the evening or night, but we'll continue to monitor in case the timeline speeds up Monday looks unsettled with more showers and storms, but beneficial rain for the drought.

The weather Saturday and Sunday will bring comfortable temperatures and lower humidity. Our next chance of rain and storms could come as early as late Sunday evening into Monday.