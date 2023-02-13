'Wanted to make it pop': Maryland designer creates outfit for mother of Kelce brothers in Super Bowl

BALTIMORE -

If you're a Philadelphia Eagles fan, not so much.

But, there's one football mother who's feeling a little of both.

Donna Kelce made history Sunday as the first mom to ever have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl.

And, she did it in style, thanks to a Maryland woman with a company called, "Passion for Ezra."

"Donna Kelce and her footwear, I mean…"

Donna Kelce, mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87), and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) seen onfeild during the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Doug Benc / AP

Yeah, pretty great footwear. They even light up!

Donna Kelce's Super Bowl red and green ensemble was the talk of the pre-game.

When she shared the outfit on Instagram with the hashtag #gamedayfit, it went viral and so did local designer Monica Blakely.

"When she hit the runway yesterday before the game, my phone started blowing up. It's been text message, TikTok, and it's been amazing," said Blakely.

Monica, whose company Passion for Ezra is named for her daughter, Ezra, said the way Donna supports her sons Jason and Travis gives her "big mom goals," so she reached out to her on social media.

"She said, 'I'm game.' Awesome! So, I decided to come up with a design. I worked about 30 hours on it. I wanted to add detail, not too blingy because she is a boy mom," Blakely said.

"I also have a split jersey. It's really kind of fun," Blakely added. "But, I wanted to make it pop enough and she loved it. And then the shoes came. Same thing. I wanted to give her something that was a little different that you just can't find on a shelf."

And boy, did she!

At the end of the game, the only thing that may be more memorable than Donna Kelce's outfit, may be the moment she ran on to the field and comforted her son, Jason, who plays for the Eagles, and had just suffered a bitter loss.

Now that's "big mom goals."

"Passion for Ezra" is a woman and veteran-owned company with offices in Columbia and Odenton.