Waller Gallery in Baltimore showcases work of Black artists

BALTIMORE - Art is a universal language. But the world of art hasn't always been open to everyone.

In Baltimore, Waller Gallery features the work of local Black artists and the impact it has on the community.

With her hands, sculptor and artist Merle Davison brings the past to life.

"The dignity that she did not have in life," Davison said. "I wanted to offer her now."

The sculptures are figures that once lived and figures that live within her heart.

"They are sculptures of African Americans from the 1800s, some enslaved," Davison said. "I have a whole series of my inner children."

Sculpting began for Davison as an activity to do with her children, and in the process, she unlocked a part of herself that wanted to be set free.

"First, the sculpting was like, 'Let me see if I can make this face or whatever,' but it's become a necessity of emotional expression," Davison said.

Because she's self-taught, Davison says she didn't see herself as a real artist.

"I don't have the credentials, I didn't go to art school, none of that," Davison said.

But Baltimore-based curator Joy Davis doesn't see it that way.

"Art is truly and literally for everybody," Davis said.

With her background in art history, Davis opened Waller Gallery in 2018, named for her mother and grandmother.

Located on the first floor of Davis's home on Calvert Street in Baltimore, the gallery focuses on art created by people of color.

"What could I do as a person that has this historical background was to create space and think more about Black and brown artists and how they fit into the art world in general," Davis said.

Joy says she's providing access to the historically exclusive art world and a safe space for self-taught artists like merle to experiment.

"It's very valuable to not just work with artists or students that are coming out of school but also self-taught artists because there's a story that they're telling, that sometimes doesn't come out of colleges."

Davison is telling a story of self-discovery.

Like Michelangelo seeing David in the marble, and carving until he set him free, joy helps artists carve out the greatness within themselves, and share it with the world.

"Having somebody else recognize you as an artist is a major support in being able to claim it for myself," Davison said.

Davis says one day she hopes to highlight Baltimore's Black and brown artists on an international scale.

Waller Gallery's upcoming show "Just Among Us" is on February 23 at 6 pm.

You can find more information on Waller Gallery here.