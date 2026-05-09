Baltimore County Councilman Wade Kach, resigns citing health issues

Baltimore County Councilman Wade Kach, Maryland's longest-serving Republican official, resigned from office on Thursday.

Councilman Kach represented District 3 in Baltimore for 11 years.

In a letter addressed to his constituents, Kach expressed deep regret that he had been suffering from health issues, unforeseeable before his reelection in 2022.

Kach, 79, was elected to the Baltimore County Council in 2014 and was serving his second term. He previously served as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates, where he also retired as the longest-serving member.

In his resignation letter, Kach acknowledged his accomplishments, which included securing funding for high schools and senior centers, fighting against the MPRP power line project, and supporting the halt of data center construction in Baltimore County.

"I believe my tenure in Baltimore County has helped make the 3rd District stronger and more vibrant. I will sorely miss my constituents who have worked with me and my office to create this special place to live, grow, work, and play," Kach stated.

According to his District 3 biography, his priorities included providing excellent constituent service, making government more accountable, open, and transparent, advocating for new school construction, expanding land preservation, and promoting economic revitalization in established communities.

Baltimore County leaders react

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier thanked Kach for his work, stating, "Baltimore County has been fortunate to have Councilman Kach serving our communities for so many years."

Baltimore County has been fortunate to have Councilman Kach serving our communities for so many years.



I thank him for his many years of service and wish my friend and colleague all the best. pic.twitter.com/rRlWjoZNJ8 — County Executive Kathy Klausmeier (@BaltCoExec) May 9, 2026

Rep. Johnny Olszewski took to X following Kach's announcement, tweeting," I'm grateful for our many years of mutual respect and bipartisan collaboration. Together, we improved the lives of the residents of northern Baltimore County — and the entire county — is better for his leadership and service."

As my longtime friend Councilman @WadeKach steps away from public service, I’m grateful for our many years of mutual respect and bipartisan collaboration. Together, we improved the lives of the residents of northern Baltimore County — and the entire county — is better for his… https://t.co/EPYNlw8iir — Rep. Johnny Olszewski (@RepJohnnyO) May 9, 2026

Councilman Julian Jones also released a statement, which read, "From his time as a teacher in our schools, to his work in the House of Delegates and later on the County Council, Wade Kach deserves respect and appreciation for his decades of public service to Baltimore County."