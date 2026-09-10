Volunteers place thousands of American flags in Parkville to remember 9/11 victims

Volunteers placed nearly 3,000 American flags along Putty Hill Avenue in Parkville on Thursday to represent those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Cal Bowman runs along this road every year on Sept. 11 and said it's impactful to see this visual representation of that day.

"I couldn't be more grateful to everybody who gave their time, who gave their lives," said Bowman.

Bowman is Baltimore County's emergency manager, and 9/11 is the reason he got into public safety. This year was his first time volunteering to place the flags.

"Being out here and planting the flags alongside not just the fire chief [Baltimore County Fire Chief Joseph Dixon] and our public safety officials, but also the community … I think makes today even more special, more important," said Bowman.

Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier tries to attend the event every year.

"I'm just happy to be here today and honor those that died on that terrible, terrible day," said Klausmeier.

Flags placed outside Baltimore County Fire Department Station 10 and Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 8 represent the number of first responders who died. The Field of Honor, on a hillside at the Putty Hill Shopping Center, remembers the 185 Marylanders killed in the global war on terrorism since the 9/11 attacks.

For 15 years, Chuck Ritz has organized the Path of Honor and other remembrance events.

"It instills pride, it instills patriotism, and it instills hope that we haven't forgotten," said Ritz.

Ritz is the founder of the Hope and Peace Foundation, which is dedicated to preserving the history of 9/11, honoring the victims and heroes, and educating future generations.

That's why he included students from Parkville High School in placing the flags.

"It's an opportunity to teach and to share the stories of what we witnessed," said Ritz. "You know, the world that they live in, they think that's the way everything's been for their whole life, and we need to share our stories of what we went through, how we embraced each other and how we came through that horrific day."

The Hope and Peace Foundation is hosting remembrance events throughout the weekend, including a candlelight vigil Friday night at the Putty Hill Shopping Center at 6:30 p.m.