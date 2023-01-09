Watch CBS News
Virtual learning to continue at Frederick Douglass High School until Jan. 20

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE --  Virtual learning will remain in place until at least Jan. 20 at Frederick Douglass High School as building repairs take place, Baltimore City Schools said. 

Digital Harbor High School resumes in-person classes Monday, Jan. 9. 

Both schools were damaged during flooding that happened over winter break, officials said, which prompted virtual class for the first week of the year. 

It is unclear how long the repairs will take, or what caused the flooding. 

City Schools said it will provide a timeline for the return of in-person learning no later than Jan. 20 via its website, its social media channels, and through robocalls and emails

