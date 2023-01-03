Watch CBS News
Digital Harbor, Frederick Douglass high schools close Tuesday ahead of virtual learning days

BALTIMORE -- Both Digital Harbor High School and Frederick Douglass High School will be closed Tuesday to give staff time to prepare for virtual learning days, Baltimore City Schools said in a statement. 

Both schools were damaged during flooding that happened over winter break, officials said. 

Students will have virtual classes on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

It is unclear how long the repairs will take, or what caused the flooding. 

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 9:01 AM

