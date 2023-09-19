Watch CBS News
Local News

Viral video of arrest at library in Woodlawn sparks internal investigation by Baltimore County police

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Tuesday afternoon news update (9/19/2023)
Your Tuesday afternoon news update (9/19/2023) 02:19

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police say they have opened an internal investigation after video of an arrest at a county library has gone viral.

WJZ obtained the video, but we are only showing a portion of it. 

Police said the arrest happened on Sept. 14 at the Woodlawn Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library.

It's not clear what led up to the incident but the police department said it began as a trespassing call. Police say there have been 13 trespassing calls at the Woodlawn Branch in 2023.

Baltimore County Police said the internal investigation comes in line with department policy.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 5:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.