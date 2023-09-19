Viral video of arrest at library in Woodlawn sparks internal investigation by Baltimore County police

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police say they have opened an internal investigation after video of an arrest at a county library has gone viral.

WJZ obtained the video, but we are only showing a portion of it.

Police said the arrest happened on Sept. 14 at the Woodlawn Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library.

It's not clear what led up to the incident but the police department said it began as a trespassing call. Police say there have been 13 trespassing calls at the Woodlawn Branch in 2023.

Baltimore County Police said the internal investigation comes in line with department policy.