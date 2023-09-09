Watch CBS News
14-year-old girl stable after shooting in West Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE - A 14-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Friday evening in West Baltimore, police said.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she is stable, police said.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the intersection of North Pulaski and Presstman streets. Police said the girl had been shot in the 2100 block of Presstman Street.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

