Maryland US Attorney denounces gun violence in emotional PSA

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office has released an emotional public service announcement calling on residents to take action to end gun violence.

The 60-second video, which aired for the first time just before kickoff of the Baltimore Ravens' home opener, is set in a city classroom. A girl gets one last interaction with her brother before devastating news.

The office is promoting an approach called Project Safe Neighborhoods, which "balances prevention, intervention, strategic law enforcement, and community engagement to end gun violence and keep communities safe."

"Gun violence impacts more than one person or one family. Friends, parents, employers, neighbors – all are forced to confront the devastating realities of gun violence," Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron said in a statement. "We are bringing together law enforcement, community organizations, and private citizens in pursuit of a common goal: protecting the places we call home."

The ad was made in collaboration with ROCA, a nonprofit that intervenes with young men most likely to be involved in gun violence.