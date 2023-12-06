Watch CBS News
Local News

VIDEO: Police seeking identity of suspect connected to homicide in West Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is seeking to identify a suspect connected to a deadly shooting in West Baltimore.

Surveillance video and photos shows a man before and after the shooting that happened in the 4000 block of Edmonson Avenue on December 2 around 3:15 p.m. 

4000 Edmonson Avenue homicide investigation by Baltimore Police on YouTube

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is urged to call Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lock-Up. 

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8000 reward amount for any information that results in felony charges and an arrest in this incident.  

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran, a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on December 6, 2023 / 5:02 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.