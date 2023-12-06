VIDEO: Police seeking identity of suspect connected to homicide in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is seeking to identify a suspect connected to a deadly shooting in West Baltimore.
Surveillance video and photos shows a man before and after the shooting that happened in the 4000 block of Edmonson Avenue on December 2 around 3:15 p.m.
Anyone with information on the identity of this person is urged to call Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lock-Up.
Metro Crime Stoppers is offering an $8000 reward amount for any information that results in felony charges and an arrest in this incident.
