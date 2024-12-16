Video shows fatal traffic pursuit in Calvert County, investigation ongoing

BALTIMORE -- Body worn camera footage released by the Maryland Attorney General's Office shows a deadly police pursuit in Calvert County.

According to investigators, on November 17 around 8:50 p.m., a Calvert County sheriff's deputy observed a gold Ford Mustang speeding southbound on MD Route 261 near 17th Street in Chesapeake Beach.

When the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver did not comply.

After traveling approximately 1.6 miles, the Mustang crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway and struck a telephone pole.

Deputies provided medical aid until emergency medical services arrived, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is still investigating the incident.