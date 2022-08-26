Victor Malabayabas, beloved Canton resident killed outside his home, laid to rest

BALTIMORE -- Victor Malabayabas called St. Casimir Church in Canton his home. On Friday, it's where loved ones came to say good bye.

"His wife Carina is doing a wonderful job by reminding the family that though we weep and we grieve his loss, we don't leave without hope," said Kristen Malabayabas, Victor's daughter-in-law.

The 60-year-old was loved his Canton community. His family said that affection came easy because of his personality.

"It didn't take but five seconds after meeting him to know that he just deeply loved you," said Kristen Malabayabas.

"He genuinely is the person who lived with his hands open," she added. "He held nothing for himself. He always sought ways to give and oftentimes knew how to give and how to serve before people themselves knew what they needed."

That's what family said he was trying to do Saturday when someone asked him for a tissue, then attacked him.

"So he went in and grabbed some tissues and he was attacked, and so that's something that is hard. But we have forgiveness. We know that the suspect didn't do this intentionally, that he, too, is suffering in all of this, and we pray for him and his family," said Kristen Malabayabas.

A native of the Philippines, Malabayabas graduated from the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy in his and was a Navy pilot for 11 years before coming to the United States.

Family members told WJZ a representative from the Philippines Navy attended Friday's funeral and presented the family with the country's flag to honor his service years ago.

Malabayabas' move to the U.S. Started with work on New York ferries by day, then studies by night. His family said he eventually became a broker with Morgan Stanley.

But above all, he was a husband, father to four, granddad to two, and family and friend to so many more.

"He made everybody feel welcome. So we are following and taking comfort in knowing that he's with Jesus and this is a temporary goodbye. See you later," said Kristen Malabayabas.