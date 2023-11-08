What you need to know about Baltimore's Veterans Day Parade

BALTIMORE - Military veterans will be honored on Friday with a parade through Baltimore.

The annual Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade starts at noon at the Washington Monument, on North Charles Street, and will end at the War Memorial Plaza, on Holliday Street.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of the Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade.

The Grand Marshal of the Veterans Day Parade will be Maj. Gen. Janeen Birchead, the Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard. She is the only African-American woman leading a state military in the nation.

Mayor Brandon Scott will march alongside dignitaries, veterans and military personnel.

Several JROTCs, sororities and fraternities, the University of Baltimore Veterans Group, the Jewish War Veterans of the USA-Free Post 167, and the Ravens' mascot Poe, are among the participants.

Following the parade, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at The Black Soldiers Memorial at the War Memorial Plaza.

The Veterans Day Parade returned to Baltimore in 2022 for the first time since 2019 because of the COVID pandemic.

Roads will be closed for the parade and bus routes will be adjusted to accommodate the route.

WJZ will have live coverage of the parade on air and streaming here on CBS News Baltimore.

Traffic modifications for Veterans Day Parade

The following streets will be closed to through traffic starting at approximately 9 a.m. with detours and parking restrictions in effect:

Vernon Place from Cathedral Street to St. Paul Street

Charles Street from Baltimore Street to Madison Street

Centre Street from Park Avenue to St. Paul Street

Lexington Street from Charles Street to St. Paul Street

Lexington Street from Guilford Avenue to Gay Street.

Holliday Street from Saratoga Street to Lexington Street

Holliday Street from Fayette Street to Baltimore Street

Commerce Street from Baltimore Street to Water Street

Baltimore Street from Charles Street to Gay Street

Gay Street from Pratt Street to Lexington Street

The following parking restrictions will be implemented from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Vernon Place from Cathedral Street to St. Paul Street (eastbound travel only)

Charles Street from Baltimore Street to Madison Street (both sides)

Centre Street, from Park Avenue to St. Paul Street (south side)

Lexington Street from Charles Street to St. Paul Street (south side)

Lexington Street from Guilford Avenue to Gay Street (both sides)

Gay Street from Pratt Street to Lexington Street (both sides)

Fayette Street from Gay Street to Holliday Street (both sides)

Holliday Street from Lexington Street to Saratoga Street (both sides)

Holliday Street, from Fayette Street to Baltimore Street (both sides)

Commerce Street, from Baltimore Street to Water Street (both sides)

Those attending the parade should arrive early and use public parking facilities in the surrounding areas.

All posted parking restrictions will be strictly enforced and vehicles parked in violation will be ticketed and towed.